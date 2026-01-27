JL-9 jet trainers in flight training

China Military Online) 09:49, January 27, 2026

A JL-9 jet trainer attached to the Chinese PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College taxies on the runway during a flight training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Liben)

