JL-9 jet trainers in flight training
(China Military Online) 09:49, January 27, 2026
A JL-9 jet trainer attached to the Chinese PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College taxies on the runway during a flight training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Liben)
JL-9 jet trainers attached to the Chinese PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College taxi on the runway during a flight training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Liben)
JL-9 jet trainers attached to the Chinese PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College taxi on the runway during a flight training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Liben)
