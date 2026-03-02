China Coast Guard drives away Philippine vessels illegally intruding into Huangyan Dao waters

China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hebao lawfully expels Philippine fishing boats in waters off China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, Feb. 27, 2026.

HUANGYAN DAO, South China Sea, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Friday drove away Philippine vessels that illegally intruded into China's territorial waters off Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea.

A large number of Philippine vessels gathered and illegally entered the waters near Huangyan Dao on Feb. 27. Disregarding the risk of collision, they suddenly cut into the navigation route ahead of patrolling CCG ships in a deliberate act of provocation, and took photographs to hype things up.

The CCG vessels have remained consistently rational and restrained throughout the incident and, in accordance with the law, issued verbal warnings and controlled navigation routes, before successfully driving away the intruding Philippine vessels, according to the CCG.

The Philippine vessels' dangerous acts not only constituted a serious provocation against the CCG's rights protection and law enforcement operations, but also reflected irresponsibility toward the personal safety of Philippine crew members, the CCG said.

China has consistently fulfilled its maritime rescue responsibilities, but will never allow any country to infringe upon its sovereignty under any pretext, it added.

A law enforcer of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Wanshan observes Philippine vessels in waters off China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, Feb. 27, 2026.

A Philippine vessel distributes supplies in waters off China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, Feb. 27, 2026.

A law enforcement boat of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Wanshan lawfully expels a Philippine fishing boat in waters off China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, Feb. 27, 2026.

A law enforcement boat of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Wanshan lawfully expels a Philippine fishing boat in waters off China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, Feb. 27, 2026.

China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Hailing lawfully expels a Philippine fishing boat in waters off China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, Feb. 27, 2026.

A crew member of a Philippine vessel films China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and law enforcers in waters off China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, Feb. 27, 2026.

Crew members of a Philippine vessel fly a drone to film China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and law enforcers in waters off China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, Feb. 27, 2026.

Two Philippine vessels sail near China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels in waters off China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, Feb. 27, 2026.

Crew members of a Philippine vessel film China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels and law enforcers in waters off China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, Feb. 27, 2026.

