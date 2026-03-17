Meet your robot tennis partner
(People's Daily App) 16:11, March 17, 2026
Watch as this humanoid robot shows its impressive agility and coordination on the tennis court. By mimicking human biomechanics and rapid decision-making, these feats are a major advance in robotic motion control.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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