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Meet your robot tennis partner

(People's Daily App) 16:11, March 17, 2026

Watch as this humanoid robot shows its impressive agility and coordination on the tennis court. By mimicking human biomechanics and rapid decision-making, these feats are a major advance in robotic motion control.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

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