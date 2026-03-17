Chinese envoy urges jointly helping Afghanistan achieve lasting stability, development, prosperity

Xinhua) 08:48, March 17, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, March 16 (Xinhua) -- It is imperative that the Afghan government and the international community maintain communication, work in the same direction, gradually address each other's legitimate concerns, and help Afghanistan achieve lasting stability, development and prosperity, a Chinese envoy said Monday.

In an explanation of vote on the UN Security Council draft resolution extending the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), China's permanent representative to the United Nations Fu Cong said China commends the efforts made by UNAMA and supports it in better fulfilling its mandate.

"As the penholder of the Resolution, China thanks Council members for their support and cooperation," Fu said.

Noting that the resolution reaffirms firm support for UNAMA's work, the ambassador called on the Afghan government to lift the ban on Afghan female staff entering UN premises as soon as possible and to provide the necessary facilitation for UN agencies to carry out their mandates in Afghanistan.

He said the resolution reiterates deep concerns over the economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasizes the need to strengthen humanitarian assistance and support Afghanistan's development needs. "We call on traditional donors, particularly those countries that bear historical responsibility toward Afghanistan, to resume and increase their aid to Afghanistan as soon as possible."

Fu also called on relevant countries to unfreeze and return the assets of Afghanistan's Central Bank, and hoped that UNAMA will play a greater role in this regard.

He stated that the resolution expresses serious concerns over the increasing erosion of the fundamental rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, and calls for the reversal of relevant restrictive policies to ensure that women enjoy equal rights in education, health care, employment, public life, and other areas.

The resolution emphasizes that terrorist organizations operating in Afghanistan remain a threat to international peace and security, and that Afghan territory must not be used to shelter or support any form of terrorist activities, Fu said, urging the Afghan government to take more resolute and forceful measures in accordance with Security Council resolutions to combat all terrorist forces.

Although the Security Council this time did not, as is customary, extend UNAMA's mandate by one year, this by no means implies any wavering in its support for UNAMA and the Afghan people, Fu stressed, adding that considering the desire of some Security Council members to make appropriate adjustments to UNAMA's mandate, the council decided to extend the mandate by three months to ensure sufficient time for serious discussions and the adoption of a responsible decision.

The goal of adjusting the mandate, he said, is to strengthen, not to weaken the role of UNAMA, so as to better advance a political solution to the Afghanistan issue, and help Afghanistan achieve stability and development.

"China stands ready to work with all parties to make active efforts towards this end," Fu said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)