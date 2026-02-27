China calls on Pakistan, Afghanistan to reach ceasefire

Xinhua) 16:10, February 27, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and calls on both sides to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing after clashes broke out along Afghanistan-Pakistan border on Thursday.

