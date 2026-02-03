China strongly condemns attacks in Pakistan, reaffirms support for counter-terrorism efforts
BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in southwestern Pakistan and reiterated its firm support for Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
According to reports, the Balochistan Liberation Army launched attacks in multiple areas of Balochistan Province, resulting in casualties among both security personnel and civilians.
When asked for comments at a daily press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian said that China strongly condemns the attacks. He expressed deep condolences to the victims, and extended sincere sympathies to the injured and the families of the victims.
"China firmly opposes terrorism in all its forms, and will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining social unity and stability, and protecting the safety of its people," he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Pakistan to promote in-depth integration of mineral industry chains
- China expresses deep condolences to victims of Pakistan's mall fire: FM spokesperson
- China's experience, support play vital role in accelerating Pakistan's agricultural development: official
- China's top political advisor meets with speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan
- China's top legislator holds talks with speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.