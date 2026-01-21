China's experience, support play vital role in accelerating Pakistan's agricultural development: official

January 21, 2026

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said that China's continued support is accelerating agricultural development in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said several Pakistani and Chinese companies agreed to cooperate in the agriculture sector during the Pakistan-China Agriculture Investment Conference held on Monday.

He said the conference aimed to promote investment partnerships in Pakistan's agriculture and food sectors and to facilitate business-to-business engagement between companies from both countries.

He added that the event enabled direct engagement between private sector entities, promoted targeted investment in priority agriculture sub-sectors, and supported technology transfer, value addition, and supply chain development.

Highlighting the importance of agriculture in national economic development, he said the sector contributed about 26 percent to the country's gross domestic product, with the livestock segment accounting for around 60 percent of total agricultural output.

He said agriculture remained a top priority under the country's economic reform agenda, adding that following economic revival, the government is focusing on agricultural development to achieve sustainable growth.

The minister said that his country is keen to adopt China's agriculture development model, terming it a successful example of productivity enhancement, modernization, and rural development.

