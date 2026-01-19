Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly to visit China

January 19, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will lead a delegation to visit China from Jan. 19 to 21 at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee.

