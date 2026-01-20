China's top legislator holds talks with speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan

Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 19. 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, held talks with Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Zhao said China stands ready to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, accelerate the development of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and bring greater benefits to the two peoples.

Zhao said that China is willing to strengthen the alignment of its 15th Five-Year Plan with Pakistan's National Economic Transformation Plan (URAAN Pakistan) for the 2024-2029 period.

Zhao added that China is ready to advance the construction of the upgraded Version 2.0 of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and to deliver further achievements in key areas such as industry, agriculture, mining, transportation and people's livelihoods. He also said that China supports Pakistan's resolute efforts to combat terrorism.

China's NPC is willing to deepen its exchange of experience with the National Assembly of Pakistan on governance, legislation, oversight and other related areas, focusing on topics such as rural revitalization and green development, Zhao said.

Sadiq said that Pakistan firmly supports China's stance on its core interests and major concerns, including issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Xizang.

He noted that Pakistan hopes to strengthen cooperation with China in such fields as the economy, trade, investment, infrastructure development, people-to-people exchange and personnel training. The National Assembly of Pakistan is willing to deepen its exchange and cooperation with China's NPC, he added.

