China, Pakistan to promote in-depth integration of mineral industry chains

Xinhua) 14:20, January 30, 2026

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Pak-China Mineral Cooperation Forum, organized by the China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan (CCCPK), was held in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Wednesday.

Themed "Our Shared Prosperity Empowered by Minerals," the forum aimed to promote the in-depth integration of mineral industry chains in both countries. About 900 government officials, mining experts, and business representatives from both countries attended the forum. During the forum, Pakistani and Chinese enterprises signed multiple memorandums of understanding.

Pakistani Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said in his keynote speech that China is a core strategic partner for Pakistan's mining industry. He pointed out that numerous cooperation projects between enterprises of the two countries have achieved remarkable results, and he looked forward to Chinese enterprises continuing to support the development of clean energy and high-end manufacturing in Pakistan.

Pakistani Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik noted that China's advanced experience in mineral exploration, smelting, and other fields has significantly enhanced Pakistan's mineral exports and energy security. Currently, Pakistan is actively improving its mining investment environment and simplifying approval processes, looking forward to deepening full value chain cooperation with China.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said that the first mining-themed forum held by China and Pakistan, based on full value chain cooperation, is conducive to breaking new ground in a comprehensive way and achieving significant progress in development.

Jiang suggested that enterprises from both sides should promote cooperation in the spirit of benefiting national development, being friendly to the ecological environment, and being kind to the people in mining areas. At the same time, he hoped that Pakistan would create a more favorable business environment, effectively coordinate development and security, and promote pragmatic cooperation between the two countries to achieve steady and long-term progress.

Wang Huihua, chairman of the CCCPK, said that whole value chain cooperation allows mining industries from both sides to bring complementary strengths together, moving beyond raw extraction toward value addition, industrial development, and sustainable economic impact.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)