Ministers give interviews after closing meeting of 4th session of 14th NPC

Xinhua) 16:59, March 12, 2026

China's Minister of Justice He Rong gives an interview after the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

China's Minister of Justice He Rong gives an interview after the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

China's Minister of Natural Resources Guan Zhiou gives an interview after the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

China's Minister of Natural Resources Guan Zhiou gives an interview after the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

China's Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu gives an interview after the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

China's Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu gives an interview after the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)