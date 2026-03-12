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Chinese lawmakers adopt decision on approving report on law overhaul, proposed handling of certain laws, decisions
(Xinhua) 15:37, March 12, 2026
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Thursday voted to adopt a decision on approving the report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee on the work of the overhaul of laws and the proposed handling of certain laws and decisions at the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th NPC.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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