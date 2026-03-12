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Chinese lawmakers adopt resolution on top legislature's work report
(Xinhua) 15:27, March 12, 2026
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Thursday voted to adopt a resolution on the work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee at the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th NPC.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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