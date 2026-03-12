Chinese lawmakers approve 2026 plan for national economic and social development

Xinhua) 15:22, March 12, 2026

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Thursday voted to pass a resolution on the implementation of the 2025 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2026 plan for national economic and social development, and approved the 2026 plan at the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)