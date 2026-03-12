Chinese lawmakers approve 2026 central budget

Xinhua) 15:23, March 12, 2026

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Thursday voted to pass a resolution on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2025 and on the central and local budgets for 2026, and approved the central budget for 2026 at the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)