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Chinese lawmakers adopt resolution on top court's work report

(Xinhua) 15:32, March 12, 2026

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Thursday voted to adopt a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Court at the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

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