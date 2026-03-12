Chinese lawmakers adopt resolution on top procuratorate's work report

Xinhua) 15:34, March 12, 2026

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Thursday voted to adopt a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate at the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)