PD Explainer | Five-year plans: China's long game

(People's Daily App) 16:57, March 11, 2026

Since 1953, China has implemented 14 consecutive five-year plans, each building on the last, a strategy described as "carrying the blueprint through to the end." This year, during the ongoing two sessions, a draft law on national development planning moves toward formal legislation, institutionalizing strategic planning. In describing China's institutional advantage in making long-term plans, some have adopted the word "long-termism" to refer to the historic, long-term logic of Chinese national governance. So what exactly is this Chinese-style long-termism? How is this long-term approach impacting China and the rest of the world? Click the video for answers.

(Produced by Xue Yuan, Wang Tian, Han Xiaomeng, Ni Tao, Cui Can, Shan Xin, interns Ye Qianyu and Yao Yuhe; Cover photo by Chu Chu and Li Mingzhi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)