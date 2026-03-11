PD Explainer | Five-year plans: China's long game
Since 1953, China has implemented 14 consecutive five-year plans, each building on the last, a strategy described as "carrying the blueprint through to the end." This year, during the ongoing two sessions, a draft law on national development planning moves toward formal legislation, institutionalizing strategic planning. In describing China's institutional advantage in making long-term plans, some have adopted the word "long-termism" to refer to the historic, long-term logic of Chinese national governance. So what exactly is this Chinese-style long-termism? How is this long-term approach impacting China and the rest of the world? Click the video for answers.
(Produced by Xue Yuan, Wang Tian, Han Xiaomeng, Ni Tao, Cui Can, Shan Xin, interns Ye Qianyu and Yao Yuhe; Cover photo by Chu Chu and Li Mingzhi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Global experts praise China's plan for shared progress
- Observer: China is injecting greater stability into the world
- Analysis: continuity and change in China's 2026 government work report
- China's green transformation: a global asset
- Seeing China's resolve and 'people-first' philosophy through its quality products: People's Daily Rui Ping
- Why foreign media say 'while the world burns, China defines the future': People's Daily Rui Ping
- Growing interest in the two sessions confirms the world’s desire for stability, sound governance
- "Claw-powered" one-person companies become hot topic at China's "two sessions"
- Advisory: Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 11
- China's 15th Five-Year Plan, in one music video
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.