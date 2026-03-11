Presidium of China's annual legislative session holds 2nd meeting

Xinhua) 08:28, March 11, 2026

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the second meeting of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Tuesday held its second meeting, chaired by Zhao Leji, the presidium's executive chairman.

The meeting decided to submit a revised draft environmental code, a revised draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress, and a revised draft law on national development planning to NPC delegations for deliberation.

The meeting also decided to submit other documents -- a draft resolution on the government work report; a draft resolution on the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development; a draft resolution on the national economic and social development plan report and the plan for 2026; and a draft resolution on the central and local budgets report and the budgets for 2026 -- to NPC delegations for deliberation.

Zhao, who is also chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over a meeting of the executive chairpersons of the presidium before the presidium's second meeting.

