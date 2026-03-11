Chinese lawmakers submit 226 proposals to annual legislative session
BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers submitted 226 proposals to the country's annual legislative session as of Sunday noon, the deadline for proposal submission at the ongoing fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).
The secretariat of the session said on Tuesday that it had also received over 7,000 suggestions from NPC deputies. Most of the proposals are related to legislative work. The suggestions cover a wide range of topics, such as developing a unified national market, fostering new growth drivers, and accelerating high-level sci-tech self-reliance and strength.
