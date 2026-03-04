China's top political advisory body starts annual session

Xinhua) 15:05, March 04, 2026

The fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) kicks off at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng were seated on the rostrum. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, China's top political advisory body, opened its annual session on Wednesday in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, attended the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People.

The agenda for the session was reviewed and approved at the meeting.

During the session, more than 2,000 political advisors will conduct in-depth consultations and deliberations and contribute their views and suggestions, centering on the decisions and plans of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and focusing on the formulation and implementation of the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee at the meeting.

Wang reviewed the advisory body's work over the past year. The National Committee of the CPPCC and its Standing Committee regarded the CPC's leadership, the united front and consultative democracy as an integral whole, aligned their work with the central tasks of the Party and country, and fully leveraged their role as a specialized consultative body.

Looking ahead to 2026, he urged the political advisors to rally public support, build greater consensus, and pool wisdom and strength for making a strong start in implementing the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Stressing the need to uphold the CPC's leadership unswervingly, Wang called on political advisors to deliver high-quality performance in fulfilling their duties to serve the central tasks of the Party and the country.

The CPPCC plays vital roles in multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the CPC. Its members are drawn from political parties, people's organizations, personages without party affiliation and various sectors of society.

A report on the handling of proposals submitted by political advisors since the last session of the CPPCC National Committee in March 2025 was presented at the meeting.

The CPPCC National Committee received 5,992 proposals from its members over the past year, of which 5,061 were accepted for processing. The response rate for the accepted proposals stood at 99.9 percent.

The opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, delivers a work report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee at the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Shi Taifeng presides over the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

He Baoxiang delivers a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the third session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee on behalf of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee at the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Journalists work at the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li He)

Journalists work at the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

The military band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army performs at the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

