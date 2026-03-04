China's top political advisory body to hold annual session

This photo taken on March 4, 2026 shows an interior view of the Great Hall of the People, the venue for the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

This photo taken on March 4, 2026 shows the Great Hall of the People, the venue for the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Journalists work on Tian'anmen Square ahead of the opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

