China stands ready to work with Europe to expand cooperation: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:17, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson said on Wednesday that China stands ready to work with Europe to uphold the basic positioning of partnership, properly handle trade and economic differences, cultivate more cooperation agendas, and jointly meet global challenges.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference held one day ahead of the opening of the session.

China and Europe have no fundamental conflict of interests or geopolitical tensions, Lou said.

