China says highly concerned about EU's cybersecurity package reportedly targeting China
(Xinhua) 16:26, January 21, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday expressed concerns about the latest cybersecurity package rolled out by the European Commission aimed at forcibly de-risking supply chains in the mobile networks, which some comments say targets China.
