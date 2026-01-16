'Soft landing' on China-EU EV case shows resolving trade disputes through partnership remains feasible: Commerce Ministry

Global Times) 09:00, January 16, 2026

Asked to brief the China-EU electric vehicle (EV) dispute case which has recently achieved a soft landing, drawing high attention and positive responses from mainstream international media and various global stakeholders, He Yongqian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday that industries from both China and EU have "highly welcomed and fully agreed" with the result of EV case. They believe that the "soft landing" of the EV case will significantly boost market confidence and inject new momentum into China-EU automotive trade and investment cooperation.

He noted that some EU politicians have also evaluated this move as a positive step toward establishing a sustainable trade relationship between China and the EU, demonstrating that resolving trade disputes through partnership remains feasible.

The spokesperson also stated that in the current international situation, China and the EU, acting in a spirit of mutual respect and within the framework of WTO rules, have properly resolved the electric vehicle dispute, which carries important positive significance. It not only contributes to the healthy development of China-EU economic and trade relations and helps maintain the stability of the global automotive industry and supply chains, but also sends a clear and powerful signal to the world.

MOFCOM on Monday announced that China and the EU have agreed on price undertaking guidance for Chinese battery EV makers, marking a significant step forward in resolving the two-year-long dispute.

"China and the EU are willing to jointly uphold the rules-based international trade order. By properly resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, both sides have set a positive example for the international community and injected greater certainty and positive energy into global economic development," said He on Thursday.

China appreciates the EU's spirit of dialogue and is ready to work with the EU, building on the current positive outcomes, to further implement the consensus reached at the China-EU leaders' meeting, maintain dialogue and communication, support stable industrial and supply chains on both sides, continue to deepen cooperation on the basis of market principles, and make active contributions to the global green transition, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.

