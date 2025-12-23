China imposes temporary anti-subsidy measures on EU dairy imports

Xinhua) 09:08, December 23, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will impose temporary anti-subsidy measures on certain dairy products originating from the European Union (EU) starting Tuesday, China's Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

The measures will take the form of temporary countervailing duty deposits.

Preliminary evidence indicates that the imported dairy products originating from the EU receive subsidies, China's domestic dairy industry has suffered substantial damage, and there is a causal link between the subsidies and the damage, the ministry said.

The probe was initiated on Aug. 21, 2024, upon the application of the Dairy Association of China and the China Dairy Industry Association.

The probe has been conducted in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations and WTO rules, the ministry added.

