EU's separate talks with Chinese firms jeopardize mutual trust: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:33, December 12, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- While dialogue continues between China and the European Union (EU) on trade remedies, EU's separate talks with individual Chinese firms risk damaging mutual trust and slowing down overall progress, a commerce ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

He Yadong, the spokesperson, said that the two sides conducted trade remedy discussions earlier this week, and that consultations are set to continue next week.

China welcomes the EU's decision to resume consultations on price undertakings and appreciates its return to the path of resolving differences through dialogue, said He.

He stressed that the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, mandated by various Chinese enterprises, has put forward a solution that would represent a unified industry position.

The two sides have since held multiple rounds of consultations on this basis and made progress, he said.

China hopes the EU will act on the important consensus reached by the leaders of both sides, strictly adhere to the principle of non-discrimination, and, building on earlier efforts, properly resolve the frictions through dialogue and consultation at an early date, said He.

This would foster an open and stable market environment for the development of industries in both China and the EU, he added.

