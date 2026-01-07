Cooperation should be the defining feature of China-EU ties, says Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:35, January 07, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation should be the defining feature of China-EU relations, with partnership being their proper positioning, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

Noting that China and Finland jointly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations over the past year, Wang said that bilateral ties have achieved new development, and cooperation across various fields has yielded fresh outcomes.

This fully demonstrates the traditional friendship, mutual benefit and forward-looking nature of China-Finland relations, Wang said, adding that the stable growth of China-Finland relations, which have transcended differences in social systems and weathered shifting international dynamics, is rooted in the unwavering mutual commitment of both sides to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

Noting that this year is the inaugural year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, Wang said that China will continue to pursue high-level opening up, adding that China stands ready to strengthen alignment of development strategies with Finland and deepen cooperation in such fields as energy transition, circular economy, artificial intelligence, green development, and elderly care services.

China will also join hands with Finland in upholding free trade, supporting economic globalization, and achieving shared development and prosperity.

Wang expressed hope that Finland, as an important member state of the EU, will play a positive role in promoting the EU to adopt a rational and objective view of China, resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, actively advance the strategic alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative and the EU's Global Gateway Initiative, restart the ratification of the China-EU agreement on investment, and actively explore the negotiation and signing of a China-EU free trade agreement.

He further expounded China's position on the Taiwan question and pointed out the regressive moves taken by Japan's current leader, expressing the hope that Finland would understand China's legitimate stance.

Valtonen conveyed Finnish President Alexander Stubb's cordial greetings to President Xi Jinping, noting that Finland-China relations have maintained stable development for a long time.

Finland adheres to the one-China policy and looks forward to closer high-level exchanges with China and deepening cooperation in various fields, said Valtonen, adding that Finland supports free trade and upholds the principle of mutual benefit.

The two sides share extensive common interests and broad prospects for cooperation in areas such as green energy and scientific and technological innovation, said Valtonen.

Noting that Europe and China are important partners in climate, energy, and other fields, she said that it is essential to maintain a constructive relationship between the two sides, and Finland is willing to play an active role in this regard.

The two sides also exchanged views on the current situation and prospects regarding the Ukraine crisis.

