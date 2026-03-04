Total lunar eclipse witnessed across China

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

A citizen photographs a total lunar eclipse over Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Tourists watch and photograph a total lunar eclipse at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

Tourists watch and photograph a total lunar eclipse at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

People photograph a total lunar eclipse over Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse over Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 3, 2026. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Photo by Li Yongjun/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on March 3, 2026 shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse over Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing, capital of China. Tuesday marked the Lantern Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year's festival coincided with a total lunar eclipse. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

