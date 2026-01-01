Snapshots of Chinese space station passing in front of Moon

Xinhua) 11:30, January 01, 2026

A stacked composite photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 in Beijing, China shows the Chinese space station passing in front of the Moon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

