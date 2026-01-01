Home>>
Snapshots of Chinese space station passing in front of Moon
(Xinhua) 11:30, January 01, 2026
A stacked composite photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 in Beijing, China shows the Chinese space station passing in front of the Moon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
A stacked composite photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 in Beijing, China shows the Chinese space station passing in front of the Moon. (Photo by Zhong Yi/Xinhua)
A stacked composite photo taken on Dec. 31, 2025 in Beijing, China shows the Chinese space station passing in front of the Moon. (Photo by Wang Zicheng/Xinhua)
