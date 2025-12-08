Moon hangs over pink cloud in Chongqing

(People's Daily App) 15:22, December 08, 2025

Recently, clouds and mist cascaded over the mountain ridges like a waterfall at Fengchuiling in the Nanchuan District, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Tinted by the dawn, the clouds turned a gentle pink. A bright moon hung quietly above the sea of clouds, creating a scene like a real-life fairytale dream. Click this video to enjoy the ultimate gentleness of nature.

(Produced by Wang Xinyue, Zhao Zhi and Zhao Ying)

