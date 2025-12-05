Full moon seen across China

Xinhua) 08:26, December 05, 2025

A full moon is pictured in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A full moon is pictured in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025 This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2025 shows a full moon over a tower in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

A citizen cycles as a full moon is seen over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured in Hongze District, Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Yin Chao/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Geng Xiqing/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured at the construction site of the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured over a tower in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A full moon is pictured over a mountain in Yongjia County, Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Su Qiaojiang/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured with a flying-by airplane in Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Su Qiaojiang/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured over a harbor in Daishan County, Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Xing Shoumiao/Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows a full moon in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A full moon is pictured at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured in Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured above the watchtower of a city gate in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured at the Ming Palace Ruins Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

A full moon is pictured in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. This year's second-largest full moon to the eyes of lunar observers will appear on Friday morning, but the best viewing time falls on Thursday evening. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

