Year's largest first quarter moon appears in sky

Xinhua) 08:30, February 25, 2026

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The largest first quarter moon of the year appeared in the sky on Tuesday. The moon was near its perigee in orbit.

The moon is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows the moon above Yabuli Ski Resort in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zeng Dong/Xinhua)

The moon is photographed through an intelligent astronomical telescope in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Yimei District of Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Wudalianchi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Jagdaqi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhuang Yu/Xinhua)

