Activities held in China's Shanxi to celebrate Lantern Festival

Xinhua) 14:10, March 03, 2026

This photo shows a night view at the ancient city of Yuci in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, March 2, 2026.

Various activities are held in Shanxi Province to celebrate the Lantern Festival, which falls on the fifteenth day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, or March 3 this year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Artists perform at Pingyao ancient town in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

Tourists visit Pingyao ancient town in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

A tourist poses for photos at Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 25, 2026.

Tourists visit Pingyao ancient town in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

A tourist poses for photos at Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 25, 2026.

Tourists watch performance at the ancient city of Yuci in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, March 2, 2026.

Tourists visit the ancient city of Yuci in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, March 2, 2026.

A tourist poses for photos at the ancient city of Yuci in Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, March 2, 2026.

Tourists participate in an entertainment activity at Taiyuan Ancient County scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 25, 2026.

