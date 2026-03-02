Floorball brings new opportunities to students at rural school in C China's Henan

In the early spring chill, students rose early to practice floorball on the playground of Sanhetou Primary School in Chenqiao town, Fengqiu county, central China's Henan Province.

Girls play floorball on the playground of Sanhetou Primary School, Chenqiao town, Fengqiu county, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Minghui)

Over a year ago, a public service organization introduced floorball to the school, which had just 71 students. The principal, Bai Qingtao, believed the sport could serve as a gateway for the students to explore the world beyond their classroom.

Without a professional coach, Cheng and the programming teacher taught themselves the rules of floorball and earned certificates by passing the relevant exams. Cheng raised funds from various sources and even supported the sport at the school with his own salary. He also reached out to parents worried that the sport might affect their children's academic performance, emphasizing that passion and hard work are lifelong assets for their children.

The students endure grueling training. A makeshift playground, enclosed by desks, served as their practice ground. Old sticks, worn smooth from use, are still in service. During the summer vacation of 2025, they trained for 38 days in temperatures reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

Kong Hai, a retired soldier, voluntarily became the school's fitness coach, designing training plans to help students build their strength.

Students compete in a simulated floorball match on the playground of Sanhetou Primary School, Chenqiao town, Fengqiu county, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Minghui)

The team won a gold medal at the China National Youth Floorball League Grand Finals, held in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, in November 2025, becoming the only team from the countryside to win a gold medal at the event.

In July 2026, the team will travel to Sweden for exchange and competition, showcasing their talents on the global stage.

Bai Qingtao coaches a student in floorball during a break on the playground of Sanhetou Primary School, Chenqiao town, Fengqiu county, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Minghui)

Volunteer Liu Yadong (first from left) teaches students spoken English to prepare them for a trip abroad. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Minghui)

Bai Qingtao shows the champion's trophy. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Minghui)

Photo shows the old training ground for the floorball team at Sanhetou Primary School, Chenqiao town, Fengqiu county, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of Sanhetou Primary School)

