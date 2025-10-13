Zhejiang becomes first Chinese province to implement spring, autumn school holidays

Xinhua) 10:32, October 13, 2025

HANGZHOU, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhejiang Province in east China has fully rolled out spring and autumn holidays for primary and secondary schools, marking the first time such a system has been implemented across an entire province in China.

The provincial education department confirmed on Saturday that all 11 cities in Zhejiang had issued official documents to enforce the policy.

The spring and autumn holidays are short breaks introduced during the spring and autumn semesters, distinct from traditional summer and winter vacations.

The provincial capital Hangzhou initiated a trial in 2004, and the program has since been refined with flexible scheduling: the spring holiday typically aligns with late April to connect with the May Day holiday, while the autumn holiday is set in late September near the National Day holiday or in mid-to-late November alongside weekends.

The implementation involves collaboration among a dozen departments and allows for customized plans based on regional and academic differences, according to an official from the province's education department.

Parents and educators have expressed broad support, noting the holidays' potential to enrich students' learning experiences.

