From Zhejiang to Yangon, Wu Opera celebrates 75 years of China-Myanmar diplomatic ties

Artists of a Wu Opera troupe from east China's Zhejiang Province perform at the National Theatre of Yangon in Myanmar, Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The National Theatre of Yangon came alive over the weekend, its grand hall brimming with color, music, and applause as audiences experienced Wu Opera, a centuries-old art form from China's Zhejiang Province.

The performance was staged to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 75th anniversary of China-Myanmar diplomatic relations.

More than 2,000 people attended the event on Saturday and Sunday. For many in the audience, it was their first time experiencing Wu Opera. Among them was Lwin Phyo Hein, a second-year student at the National University of Arts and Culture in Yangon. He said the opera's acrobatic flips left a strong impression.

He added that the live experience was far more vivid than watching online. "Costumes are excellent. I recommend it to my friends," he said, saying that cultural exchanges allow countries to share traditions and build stronger connections.

Daw Thandar Aung, a 26-year-old lecturer at the University of Yangon, attended with four colleagues. She said she was delighted to see Sun Wukong, the Monkey King, come to life on stage, and it was her first time seeing the character outside of television.

She also praised the organizers for providing translations that made the performance easier to follow. "This performance not only entertains but also strengthens China-Myanmar relations," she said.

Nway Hnoung Shar, a 25-year-old teacher at the Myanmar International Education Center, said the opera reminded her of characters she had read about in books, describing it as an inspiring cultural exchange.

She emphasized that such performances let young people from Myanmar experience the cultures of both countries without the need to travel. "The opera is entirely new to me. It is excellent," she said.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia said during the performance on Saturday that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar. Over the past 75 years, the two nations have been bound by the deep-rooted "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship. The close exchanges in culture, art, education, media and other fields have helped to build a solid "bridge of hearts" between the two peoples.

"I believe that today's brilliant performances by artists of both countries will not only let us appreciate the unique artistic charm of traditional operas but also offer us a rare chance to witness shining on each other and prospering together through dialogue and exchange of ancient civilizations," she added.

Myanmar's Union Minister for Information U Maung Maung Ohn said, "It is a great honor and joy for Myanmar audiences to witness the performances of this famous troupe here today."

He added that cultural exchanges and mutual learning between Myanmar and China deepen the friendship between their peoples and strengthen relations at the national level.

On Saturday, the Zhejiang troupe performed six classic pieces, including "Lyu Bu Tries the Horse," "The Goddess of Heaven Scatters Flowers," and "Three Triumphs Over the Skeletal Demon."

Myanmar performers also contributed two pieces excerpted from the Ramayana classic play, "Rama Pursuing the Enchanted Golden Deer" and "Sita's Rejection of Dasagiri Courtship."

In addition, cultural booths hosted by the China Cultural Center in Yangon and the State High School of Arts in Yangon gave visitors hands-on experiences of Chinese and Myanmar arts and crafts, complementing the performances on stage.

Wu Opera, also known as Jinhua Opera, is the second major theatrical genre in Zhejiang Province, eastern China, and has a history of more than 500 years. It got its name from Wuzhou, the ancient name of Jinhua, and remains very popular there. In June 2008, Wu Opera was listed as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage. ■

