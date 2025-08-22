Rebirth of a village

(People's Daily App) 11:17, August 22, 2025

People who walk in Yucun village in Zhejiang Province feel as if they are roaming through a beautiful traditional Chinese landscape painting. However, the picturesque scenery was completely different 20 years ago: The hills were bare due to quarrying and streams were so severely polluted that their color was similar to soy sauce. The rebirth of Yucun village started with Xi Jinping's famous remarks: "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets." Xi, then Party chief of East China's Zhejiang Province, first put forward this vision when he came to this very village during an inspection tour on August 15, 2005.

