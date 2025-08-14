Swimming crabs harvested in Zhoushan, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:07, August 14, 2025

Merchants sort out and bundle up fresh swimming crabs at an aquatic products market in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2025. Fishing vessels with special permission have started fishing operation due to the end of the three-month fishing ban for some areas of the East China Sea. Recently, about 2,000 tonnes of swimming crabs are transported to the port everyday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows baskets of swimming crabs being loaded for transportation at a fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Fishing vessels with special permission have started fishing operation due to the end of the three-month fishing ban for some areas of the East China Sea. Recently, about 2,000 tonnes of swimming crabs are transported to the port everyday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Merchants pack and deliver fresh swimming crabs at an aquatic products market in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2025. Fishing vessels with special permission have started fishing operation due to the end of the three-month fishing ban for some areas of the East China Sea. Recently, about 2,000 tonnes of swimming crabs are transported to the port everyday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishermen load baskets of swimming crabs for transportation at a fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2025. Fishing vessels with special permission have started fishing operation due to the end of the three-month fishing ban for some areas of the East China Sea. Recently, about 2,000 tonnes of swimming crabs are transported to the port everyday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows fishing vessels at a fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Fishing vessels with special permission have started fishing operation due to the end of the three-month fishing ban for some areas of the East China Sea. Recently, about 2,000 tonnes of swimming crabs are transported to the port everyday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Women sort out and bundle up fresh swimming crabs at an aquatic products market in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2025. Fishing vessels with special permission have started fishing operation due to the end of the three-month fishing ban for some areas of the East China Sea. Recently, about 2,000 tonnes of swimming crabs are transported to the port everyday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

