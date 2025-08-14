Swimming crabs harvested in Zhoushan, China's Zhejiang
Merchants sort out and bundle up fresh swimming crabs at an aquatic products market in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2025. Fishing vessels with special permission have started fishing operation due to the end of the three-month fishing ban for some areas of the East China Sea. Recently, about 2,000 tonnes of swimming crabs are transported to the port everyday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows baskets of swimming crabs being loaded for transportation at a fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Fishing vessels with special permission have started fishing operation due to the end of the three-month fishing ban for some areas of the East China Sea. Recently, about 2,000 tonnes of swimming crabs are transported to the port everyday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Merchants pack and deliver fresh swimming crabs at an aquatic products market in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2025. Fishing vessels with special permission have started fishing operation due to the end of the three-month fishing ban for some areas of the East China Sea. Recently, about 2,000 tonnes of swimming crabs are transported to the port everyday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Fishermen load baskets of swimming crabs for transportation at a fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2025. Fishing vessels with special permission have started fishing operation due to the end of the three-month fishing ban for some areas of the East China Sea. Recently, about 2,000 tonnes of swimming crabs are transported to the port everyday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 12, 2025 shows fishing vessels at a fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Fishing vessels with special permission have started fishing operation due to the end of the three-month fishing ban for some areas of the East China Sea. Recently, about 2,000 tonnes of swimming crabs are transported to the port everyday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Women sort out and bundle up fresh swimming crabs at an aquatic products market in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2025. Fishing vessels with special permission have started fishing operation due to the end of the three-month fishing ban for some areas of the East China Sea. Recently, about 2,000 tonnes of swimming crabs are transported to the port everyday. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nighttime hit in E China's Zhejiang: Cicheng shines with culture and charm
- Shanxiahu Town of China's Zhejiang embraces tech-innovation to boost pearl industry
- Summer night markets thrive in Jiaxing, China's Zhejiang
- Village in China's Zhejiang promotes integrated development of ecological conservation and economy
- Village in China's Zhejiang integrates ecological protection with rural revitalization
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.