Village in China's Zhejiang promotes integrated development of ecological conservation and economy
This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows a view of Miaojia Village in Jiashan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Miaojia Village has developed two national-level tourist attractions, including Aficion Chocolate Village and Biyun garden, and established an intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall, promoting the integrated development of ecological conservation and the economy. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)
Ding Hailong, an inheritor of clay sculpture craftsmanship, displays a clay sculpture at Miaojia Village in Jiashan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2025. In recent years, Miaojia Village has developed two national-level tourist attractions, including Aficion Chocolate Village and Biyun garden, and established an intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall, promoting the integrated development of ecological conservation and the economy. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows a view of Aficion Chocolate Village at Miaojia Village in Jiashan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Miaojia Village has developed two national-level tourist attractions, including Aficion Chocolate Village and Biyun garden, and established an intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall, promoting the integrated development of ecological conservation and the economy. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)
Tourists taste chocolate at Aficion Chocolate Village in Miaojia Village in Jiashan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2025. In recent years, Miaojia Village has developed two national-level tourist attractions, including Aficion Chocolate Village and Biyun garden, and established an intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall, promoting the integrated development of ecological conservation and the economy. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Village in China's Zhejiang integrates ecological protection with rural revitalization
- Shipwreck site of Lisbon Maru in E China's Zhoushan attracts tourists
- E China's village actively explores ways to reduce pollution and carbon emissions
- E China's provinces step up disaster prevention for typhoon Co-May
- Gen-Z bilingual anchors explore Zhejiang: Where high-quality development meets global perspectives
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.