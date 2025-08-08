Village in China's Zhejiang promotes integrated development of ecological conservation and economy

Xinhua) 16:00, August 08, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows a view of Miaojia Village in Jiashan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Miaojia Village has developed two national-level tourist attractions, including Aficion Chocolate Village and Biyun garden, and established an intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall, promoting the integrated development of ecological conservation and the economy. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

Ding Hailong, an inheritor of clay sculpture craftsmanship, displays a clay sculpture at Miaojia Village in Jiashan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2025. In recent years, Miaojia Village has developed two national-level tourist attractions, including Aficion Chocolate Village and Biyun garden, and established an intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall, promoting the integrated development of ecological conservation and the economy. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 7, 2025 shows a view of Aficion Chocolate Village at Miaojia Village in Jiashan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, Miaojia Village has developed two national-level tourist attractions, including Aficion Chocolate Village and Biyun garden, and established an intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall, promoting the integrated development of ecological conservation and the economy. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

Tourists taste chocolate at Aficion Chocolate Village in Miaojia Village in Jiashan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2025. In recent years, Miaojia Village has developed two national-level tourist attractions, including Aficion Chocolate Village and Biyun garden, and established an intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall, promoting the integrated development of ecological conservation and the economy. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

