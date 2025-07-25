Gen-Z bilingual anchors explore Zhejiang: Where high-quality development meets global perspectives

From July 13 to 17, the "2025 Amazing China Tour (Zhejiang Province Stop)," co-hosted by the Communication University of China and Zhejiang Media Group's Traffic Radio, brought together 20 young bilingual anchors from 11 countries—including Russia, Japan, South Korea, and China—to explore east China's Zhejiang Province's high-quality development path. Traveling across the province, they explored sites of rural revitalization, cultural-tourism integration, modern agriculture, private enterprise growth, and industrial innovation, capturing the story of "Poetic Jiangnan, Dynamic Zhejiang" through an international lens.

Wenzhou: Private economy and ecology thrive side by side

During their visit to Wenzhou, the anchors visited the headquarters of Blooms Group, witnessing how private capital fuels high-speed rail investments and boosts local employment. Their next stop, Sanyang Wetland park, showcased an innovative "artificial wetland + micro-hydropower" model that seamlessly integrates ecological conservation with agricultural irrigation—demonstrating how environmental protection and farming can prosper in harmony.

Traveling to Hengdian via the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway, the anchors experienced firsthand how the line serves as a "new engine" for regional connectivity and cultural-tourism integration. Onboard, crew members treated passengers to a captivating Huangmei Opera performance, infusing the journey with cultural charm. "This is my first time attending a live traditional Chinese opera performance on a high-speed train—what a novel experience!" shared Dutch anchor Caspar Leonard Westerman, a cellist from Germany's Cologne University of Music and Dance, in a social media post.

Young anchors enjoy a Huangmei Opera performance on the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway. (Photo courtesy of Communication University of China)

Hengdian: Cultural-tourism fusion comes alive in immersive experiences

As night fell over Hengdian World Studios, the "Along the River During the Qingming Festival" night tour, an immersive recreation of the renowned ancient Chinese scroll painting that captures the vibrancy of the Song Dynasty (960–1279), came to life. A spectacular molten iron flower show and fiery pot performance lit up the evening, as the livestreamers captured every dazzling moment for audiences around the world.

South Korean anchor Jung Dawoon admitted he knew little about Hengdian before his visit. "It's incredible!" he exclaimed after exploring the recreation of the famed ancient painting. "Not only does it recreate the bustling vibe of the ancient painting, but haggling with actors dressed as Northern Song Dynasty merchants made me feel truly immersed in history."

South Korean anchor Jung Dawoon poses with an actor portraying a Northern Song Dynasty merchant. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Yongkang: Manufacturing upgrades and ecological value in action

At the Yongkang International Convention and Exhibition Center, an exhibit showcased automated production processes and smart CNC equipment, reflecting Zhejiang's manufacturing strength as it expands globally under the "Made in China 2025" initiative. Zhejiang's industrial capacity is impressive, noted Salvadoran anchor Milena Ancheta. Japanese anchor Rio Ohori highlighted the integrated supply chain: "From kitchenware to motorcycles to industrial machinery, it showcases the vitality of Zhejiang's private economy."

The contrast came at the Fangyan scenic area, where prioritizing ecological protection fosters a thriving rural tourism brand, a practical application of the "two mountains" theory. "Experiencing Chinese culture amid such natural beauty, along with the concept of 'lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,' left a deep impression," said Jung. Ohori added, "Fangyan's success in attracting visitors through its well-preserved ecosystem shows that environmental protection pays off."

Young anchors visit Yongkang International Convention and Exhibition Center to explore the "hardware capital’s" innovation and vitality. (People's Daily Online/Yang Chunyan)

Jinhua: Digital agriculture and ancient city revitalization take center stage

At Jinhua's "Panda Pig - Two End Black" International Ranch, drone-based crop monitoring and IoT-driven breeding showcased cutting-edge digital agriculture. "This farm redefines traditional agriculture," observed Ohori. "It builds a complete chain from education to experience to sales, and helps children understand the value of food through immersion—truly meaningful." She hopes to share this innovative agricultural story with global audiences.

In Wuzhou ancient city, the revival of the old street highlighted the blend of heritage preservation with cultural creativity. Ancheta noted, Zhejiang understands tourism upgrading: leveraging unique cultural heritage to attract visitors and maximizing resource value through innovation.

Young anchors tour "Panda Pig - Two End Black" International Ranch. (People's Daily Online/Yang Chunyan)

Hangzhou: Silk heritage reimagined through innovation

At the tour's final stop in Hangzhou, the WENSLI technology center blended millennia-old silk craftsmanship with cutting-edge AI. Image recognition technology enhances sericulture breeding and pattern design. In discussions with researchers about "silk + AI", the anchors learned how traditional crafts embrace modern markets while preserving their essence.

From lightweight scarves and elegant garments to tech-integrated smart silk products, the anchors marveled at the diverse exhibits. "We must take these silk treasures home," they agreed. "They embody both China's ancient cultural legacy and modern technological wisdom, and more people deserve to experience their charm."

Young anchors gather for a group photo at the WENSLI technology center. ( People's Daily Online/Yang Chunyan)

A front-row seat to synergy

The program gave global youth a front-row seat to Zhejiang's high-quality development across areas including the private economy, ecology, digital agriculture, and cultural innovation.

Mirroring the regional connectivity of the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway, Zhejiang showcases how "high-quality development" and "common prosperity" are intrinsically linked. This synergy is achieved through a systematic approach involving industrial collaboration, resource transformation, and cultural empowerment.

Simultaneously, the event created a cross-cultural platform enabling international youth to experience and share China's story, injecting fresh vitality into the global narrative of high-quality development.

