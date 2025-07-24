Home>>
Bilingual youth anchors explore Zhejiang: Favorite local souvenirs revealed
(People's Daily Online) 16:18, July 24, 2025
The event "2025 Amazing China Tour (Zhejiang Province Stop)," co-hosted by the Communication University of China and Zhejiang Media Group's Traffic Radio, was held across east China's Zhejiang Province from July 13 to 17, 2025. Bilingual youth anchors from China, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Cuba, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Tunisia, Uganda, and El Salvador gathered in the region to explore its vibrant landscapes and cultural charm. Let's find out what their favorite local souvenirs were!
Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Children attend summer tutoring program in east China's Zhejiang
- Traditional ceremony held on occasion of Dashu solar term in Taizhou, E China's Zhejiang
- Over 2,300 households in Zhejiang's Daciyan Town engage in lotus cultivation
- Potted plants pave way to prosperity in east China's mountainous area
- Musical performance held during village summer musical season in Zhejiang, E China
- Summer camps themed on cultural promotion launched in China's Zhejiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.