Village in China's Zhejiang integrates ecological protection with rural revitalization

Xinhua) 15:48, August 07, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2025 shows a young talent community at Yucun Village in Anji County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Yucun Village, located in Anji County of Huzhou City, was named one of the "Best Tourism Villages" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization in 2021. Over the years, efforts have been made in the village to integrate ecological protection with rural revitalization, such as shutting down mines and developing rural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

Tourists visit Yucun Village in Anji County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 6, 2025. Yucun Village, located in Anji County of Huzhou City, was named one of the "Best Tourism Villages" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization in 2021. Over the years, efforts have been made in the village to integrate ecological protection with rural revitalization, such as shutting down mines and developing rural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2025 shows a view of Yucun Village in Anji County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Yucun Village, located in Anji County of Huzhou City, was named one of the "Best Tourism Villages" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization in 2021. Over the years, efforts have been made in the village to integrate ecological protection with rural revitalization, such as shutting down mines and developing rural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2025 shows tourists visiting Yucun Village in Anji County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Yucun Village, located in Anji County of Huzhou City, was named one of the "Best Tourism Villages" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization in 2021. Over the years, efforts have been made in the village to integrate ecological protection with rural revitalization, such as shutting down mines and developing rural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

Tourists visit Yucun Village in Anji County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 6, 2025. Yucun Village, located in Anji County of Huzhou City, was named one of the "Best Tourism Villages" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization in 2021. Over the years, efforts have been made in the village to integrate ecological protection with rural revitalization, such as shutting down mines and developing rural tourism. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)