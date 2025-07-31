E China's provinces step up disaster prevention for typhoon Co-May

Xinhua) 08:19, July 31, 2025

The crew member inspect and reinforce mooring ropes at Huangshagang port in Sheyang County of Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2025. Co-May, the eighth typhoon of this year, made landfall for the second time in east China's Shanghai Municipality on Wednesday afternoon after it made landfall in Zhejiang Province in early Wednesday morning, according to the Shanghai central meteorological observatory.

Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces have taken actions to step up hazard inspection and disaster prevention efforts while evacuating residents from dangerous places. (Photo by Peng Ling/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows fishing boats moored at a fishing port in Ganyu District, Lianyungang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province. Co-May, the eighth typhoon of this year, made landfall for the second time in east China's Shanghai Municipality on Wednesday afternoon after it made landfall in Zhejiang Province in early Wednesday morning, according to the Shanghai central meteorological observatory.

Staff members identify hidden safety hazards at a community in Wuxing District of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 30, 2025. Co-May, the eighth typhoon of this year, made landfall for the second time in east China's Shanghai Municipality on Wednesday afternoon after it made landfall in Zhejiang Province in early Wednesday morning, according to the Shanghai central meteorological observatory.

Policemen check mooring ropes at Lianyungang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 30, 2025. Co-May, the eighth typhoon of this year, made landfall for the second time in east China's Shanghai Municipality on Wednesday afternoon after it made landfall in Zhejiang Province in early Wednesday morning, according to the Shanghai central meteorological observatory.

Volunteers and militiamen help farmers drain a ditch at a grape planting base in Changping Village of Changxing County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 30, 2025. Co-May, the eighth typhoon of this year, made landfall for the second time in east China's Shanghai Municipality on Wednesday afternoon after it made landfall in Zhejiang Province in early Wednesday morning, according to the Shanghai central meteorological observatory.

Rescuers work to drain water from a flooded road in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 30, 2025. Co-May, the eighth typhoon of this year, made landfall for the second time in east China's Shanghai Municipality on Wednesday afternoon after it made landfall in Zhejiang Province in early Wednesday morning, according to the Shanghai central meteorological observatory.

Village officials and volunteers clear fallen branches from a road in Zhongshan Village of Changxing County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 30, 2025. Co-May, the eighth typhoon of this year, made landfall for the second time in east China's Shanghai Municipality on Wednesday afternoon after it made landfall in Zhejiang Province in early Wednesday morning, according to the Shanghai central meteorological observatory.

