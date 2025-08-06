We Are China

Shipwreck site of Lisbon Maru in E China's Zhoushan attracts tourists

Ecns.cn) 13:48, August 06, 2025

Tourists queue to board ferries to Qingbang Island in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Zilin)

Qingbang Island is the site of the WWII "Lisbon Maru" shipwreck incident. During summer vacation, the island has attracted numerous visitors with its unique coastal scenery and historical significance.

Tourists take photos by the seaside on Qingbang Island in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Zilin)

Tourists take photos by the seaside on Qingbang Island in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Zilin)

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2025 shows the scenery of Qingbang Island in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Zilin)

Tourists enjoy sea fishing along Qingbang Island's coastline in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Zilin)

