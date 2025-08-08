Summer night markets thrive in Jiaxing, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 16:02, August 08, 2025

Residents visit a bazaar at a business district in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2025. Business districts and historical areas in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City have collaborated with hotels, shopping malls and restaurants to host distinctive summer night markets, attracting residents to enjoy their leisure time. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Young people sing a song at a bazaar of a business district in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children play with water at a business district in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo shows a business district in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A performance is staged at a night market in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Residents enjoy their leisure time at a business district in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

