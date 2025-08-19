Trans-sea bridge construction in full swing in Taizhou, E China's Zhejiang
Trans-sea bridge construction in full swing in Linhai city, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Wen Rui)
On Aug. 17, 2025, in Linhai city, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, the construction of the Toumengang railway trans-sea grand bridge is in full swing.
It is reported that the bridge will span 12 kilometers. Once completed, it will further improve Taizhou port's collection and distribution system, boost the capacity of the Jinhua-Taizhou railway, and drive the high-quality development of the regional economy.
Trans-sea bridge construction in full swing in Linhai city, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Wen Rui)
Trans-sea bridge construction in full swing in Linhai city, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Wen Rui)
Trans-sea bridge construction in full swing in Linhai city, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Wen Rui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Swimming crabs harvested in Zhoushan, China's Zhejiang
- Nighttime hit in E China's Zhejiang: Cicheng shines with culture and charm
- Shanxiahu Town of China's Zhejiang embraces tech-innovation to boost pearl industry
- Summer night markets thrive in Jiaxing, China's Zhejiang
- Village in China's Zhejiang promotes integrated development of ecological conservation and economy
- Village in China's Zhejiang integrates ecological protection with rural revitalization
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.