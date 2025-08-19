Trans-sea bridge construction in full swing in Taizhou, E China's Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 10:59, August 19, 2025

Trans-sea bridge construction in full swing in Linhai city, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Wen Rui)

On Aug. 17, 2025, in Linhai city, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, the construction of the Toumengang railway trans-sea grand bridge is in full swing.

It is reported that the bridge will span 12 kilometers. Once completed, it will further improve Taizhou port's collection and distribution system, boost the capacity of the Jinhua-Taizhou railway, and drive the high-quality development of the regional economy.

