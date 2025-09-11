China-chic stationery makes its way from classrooms to global schoolbags

Xinhua) 10:07, September 11, 2025

HANGZHOU, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- As the back-to-school season kicks off, the streets of east China's Zhejiang Province have come alive with shops brimming with colorful stationery.

Their vibrant hues and intricate designs catch the eye of passersby, reflecting the growing "China-chic" stationery trend that has been grabbing attention around the world.

This unique blend of traditional Chinese elements and modern design has not only captured the hearts of domestic consumers but has also become a new favorite among international buyers.

In Zhejiang Yizheng Cultural Supplies Co., Ltd., an enterprise that integrates the production, sales and research and development of stationery, the excitement is palpable.

"In recent years, as Chinese cultural IPs have gained more attention globally, we started to try our hand at exporting our own brands last year," said Zhang Ying, the company's director of human resources and administration. "Our design team has also grown from just four or five people to over 20 now."

The company holds the official licenses for several popular IPs such as "Sanrio," "Ultraman" and "Transformers," and has also independently developed a range of stationery IPs like "Carrot," "Akun Bear" and "Unicorn."

These products have found their way into more than 20 countries and regions, including Europe, the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Southeast Asia. From January to July this year, the company achieved an export turnover of over 30 million yuan (about 4.2 million U.S. dollars), up 50 percent year on year, with about 40 percent of the total coming from its own brands, according to Zhang.

This remarkable growth is not an isolated case. Yiwu, a city often dubbed "the world's supermarket" for its expertise in consumer goods manufacturing, exported stationery products worth 410 million yuan from January to July this year, up 12.3 percent year on year.

Home to more than 3,000 stationery and cultural creativity enterprises, Yiwu has embraced an innovative model that connects source factories directly with buyers during product ordering meetings.

Recently, 65 stationery and cultural creativity enterprises from Yiwu held a product ordering meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, showcasing more than 10,000 stationery items that drew over 200 Thai wholesalers.

At the meeting, Zhang Liangjie, a purchasing officer, dispatched six specialists to conduct a thorough search for high-quality source factories. Within just two hours, they had added more than 20 exhibitors on WeChat. Her company operates more than 70 chain stores in Thailand.

Giant panda-themed stationery developed by Chinese companies is very popular overseas. Some companies have developed stationery products based on the ancient Chinese myth, "Classic of Mountains and Seas," in order to gradually open up the European and American markets, said Huang Changchao, president of the Yiwu Cultural Products Industry Association.

Thanks to ongoing advancements in AR technology, scanning the cover of a notebook can now even trigger an English explanation of animations from the four great classical novels in Chinese literature, Huang said.

"China-chic cultural products have performed well in overseas markets. Small stationery items can serve as a big window to showcase Chinese culture," Huang added.

Data from local customs showed that from January to July this year, Zhejiang exported stationery products such as ballpoint pens, pencils and erasers worth 10.54 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.9 percent.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)