Trending in China | Pingyang Huangtang Yellow Tea

(People's Daily App) 13:29, October 10, 2025

Pingyang Huangtang Yellow Tea is a prized tea from Zhejiang Province in East China. The leaves are finely shaped and have a bright apricot color, delivering a sweet and refreshing taste. This tea is celebrated for its "three yellows": the yellow dried leaves, the apricot-yellow tea liquor and the tender yellow brewed leaves. Like a wise hermit among teas, it offers comfort and is truly worth savoring.

