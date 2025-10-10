Home>>
Trending in China | Pingyang Huangtang Yellow Tea
(People's Daily App) 13:29, October 10, 2025
Pingyang Huangtang Yellow Tea is a prized tea from Zhejiang Province in East China. The leaves are finely shaped and have a bright apricot color, delivering a sweet and refreshing taste. This tea is celebrated for its "three yellows": the yellow dried leaves, the apricot-yellow tea liquor and the tender yellow brewed leaves. Like a wise hermit among teas, it offers comfort and is truly worth savoring.
(Produced by Kang Yutong and Wu Shuyi; Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
