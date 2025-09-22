Shendang Town in E China's Zhejiang emerges as key cultural tourism destination

Xinhua) 13:38, September 22, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows a restaurant mentioned in a novel written by renowned Chinese contemporary writer Yu Hua, in Shendang Town of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Shendang Town has been developing a distinctive cultural and tourism route with its own features, making the town a highly sought-after tourist destination in the Yangtze River Delta region since 2024. It has integrated its most distinctive culture, intangible cultural heritages, landmarks, and surrounding cultural tourism projects with the characteristics of the town, offering visitors exceptional cultural and tourism experiences. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

In the first half of 2025, Shendang Town received more than 1.15 million tourist trips, a year-on-year increase of 475 percent.

A drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows a view of Shendang Town in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

People have dinner at a restaurant mentioned in a novel written by renowned Chinese contemporary writer Yu Hua, in Shendang Town of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province on Sept. 19, 2025.

People visit Shendang Winery Co., Ltd. in Haiyan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province on Sept. 20, 2025.

Tourists enjoy themselves at a rural scenic spot in Haiyan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Sept. 20, 2025.

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows a bookstore in a barn-modified cultural industrial park in Shendang Town in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

People visit a cafe in a barn-modified cultural industrial park in Shendang Town in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2025.

A visitor takes photos at Shendang Winery Co., Ltd. in Haiyan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province on Sept. 19, 2025.

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows a view in a barn-modified cultural industrial park in Shendang Town in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

People wait for the sunrise by the sea in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province on Sept. 20, 2025.

Tourists take a rest at a cafe in a barn-modified cultural industrial park in Shendang Town in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2025.

A tourist poses for a selfie at a rural scenic spot in Haiyan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Sept. 20, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows a night view of Shendang Town in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

People visit Shendang Winery Co., Ltd. in Haiyan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province on Sept. 20, 2025.

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows a cafe in a barn-modified cultural industrial park in Shendang Town in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

People tour the underground wine cellar of Shendang Winery Co., Ltd. in Haiyan County of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province on Sept. 20, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows a rainbow in the sky above Shendang Town in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2025 shows a bookstore in a barn-modified cultural industrial park in Shendang Town in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

